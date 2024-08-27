We've toured many luxurious homes in Monmouth and Ocean counties, but this property is one of the most unique.

At 712 Movern Terrace sits a seven-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom beachfront mansion that is all glass.

As you will see, there's very little privacy in this house.

But think about it. You'll expect spectacular views if you spend $10 million on a mansion on the beach.

This home has often had a price tag as high as $10 million.

Three floors of living with disappearing walls of glass capture intoxicating ocean views from almost every room.

If you think about it, having disappearing walls in any house could make life much easier.

Need more living space? Hit a button, and there you go.

I wouldn't go with glass, but not a bad idea.

Ascend to the 2nd and 3rd levels in the all-glass elevator and experience each ensuite bedroom creatively designed to ''frame'' the ocean.

Step inside and determine why this beach mansion on a prime piece of real estate isn't moving in this seller's market.

GO INSIDE SEA GIRT'S $10 MILLION BEACHFRONT GLASS MANSION

