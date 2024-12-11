Spooky New Jersey Ghost Encounters Part 2 – Toms River Edition

Do you believe in ghosts? If you don't, these encounters, reported by New Jersey residents may change your mind.

New Jersey has had its share of ghost sightings, but if you thought they only happened in Cape May or old hospitals, think again.

Ghost Reports All Over New Jersey

The website Ghosts of America gives people all over America a chance to share their ghost encounters, and the number of New Jersey residents who have taken advantage of it is surprising.

The number of towns where ghost sightings have occurred in the Garden State is even more shocking.

There are hundreds of reports on this site, and they seem to cover most towns in our state.

Some Of The New Jersey Ghost Stories Are Chilling

No town in New Jersey reported more ghost sightings to this website than Toms River, with two or three times more sightings than most other towns on the list.

Check out some of the examples of ghost sightings out of Toms River. (Partial quotes, as written by the witness.)

When me and my husband went to the house that he grew up in we took some pictures of it inthe back yard was blank, and th front yard it was dead grandmother in the window so the next night when we went over there again I felt his grandmother went right through me and another ghost hit me the back and this happened in lawerence NJ.

By megan

Here's another one that might send a chill up your spine.

On castle Park me my friend my mom and my sister were there at 12:00 pm and at the same speed all the swings started to swing with no wind movement at all. All you could hear were children playing and laughing. We were so scared and we left right away.

Recent studies have shown that approximately 40% of Americans believe in ghosts, and in the spirit of full disclosure (no pun intended), you can count me among them.

Here's one more for you to consider in the middle of the night.

A few years back I was hanging outside with my then-boyfriend by the Route 37 bridge. We heard what sounded like 2 girls singing 99 bottles of beer on the wall. And saw figures walking over the bridge. It sounded so eerie in itself. I can still hear the giggles and singing. We jumped in the car to check out these characters, and there was no one there -- no one even on foot around the bridge.

Toms River Ghost Sightings Gallery Credit: Lou Russo