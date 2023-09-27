New Jersey Gets Some Awesome National Attention For Being So Funny

If you live in New Jersey, you know there are a lot of funny people surrounding you just about all the time. Believe it or not, a recent study is giving credit to the Garden State for being one of the funniest states in the entire nation.

We have seen New Jersey make many top 10 national lists, but usually they are for things no state would want to be in the top 10 of. This time, however, our history of funniness has finally gotten us in the top 10 on one of the good lists.

There are plenty of factors that determine which states are the funniest according to Curly Tales, and some of them include residents per comedy club and residents per comedy festival, among other factors.

But just from a pure comedy standpoint, you’d have to believe that New Jersey would be among the funniest states based solely on the number of hysterical celebrities we’ve produced.

Just think about this for a minute. The Garden State is the state that produced the legendary Abbott and Costello, as well as Joe Pesci and we also boast ties to the very funny Jon Stewart, and of course, that is just the tip of the iceberg.

So it turns out New Jersey did make the top 10, but we just barely made it. We actually snuck in at the #10 spot, but we should still feel really good about that one.

In case you were wondering which state is the funniest state in the nation according to this report it’s Massachusetts. New York is close behind at #2, and rounding out the top 3 is Illinois.

And if you’re wondering which state is the worst at being funny in the whole nation, you’ll want to avoid North Dakota if you’re looking for a good laugh. It placed last on the list.

So, congratulations to a state that never gets credit for all the good stuff it offers. New Jersey, you’re a funny state!

