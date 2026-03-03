You're in for a treat. Each state was ranked for its sense of humor, and you're going to love where New Jersey landed on the list.

Do You Think New Jersey Is A State With A Good Sense Of Humor?

What if I told you that, according to a recent report, that is a gross understatement. Ranker has listed the states with the best sense of humor, and New Jersey is at the top of the list.

That is not a typo. New Jersey has a better sense of humor than any other state in the nation, and that is something for us to be very proud of.

If you live in New Jersey, there are many times you need a good sense of humor many times, so maybe that's why we're so good at it.

New Jersey Has The Best Sense Of Humor In America

We have to have a good sense of humor when we hear stupid New Jersey jokes, we have to keep a smile on our face when we get the latest round of bills, and we have no choice but to keep chuckling when we're stuck in traffic again.

The states joined us in the top three states with the best sense of humor were Illinois (#2) and Minnesota at #3.

“So my wife screams ‘you haven’t heard a single word I said, have you?!’… What a weird way to start a conversation.” Joke told by a New Jersey dad.

Dad jokes are popular in New Jersey, and they make you laugh even when you don't want to. That's the charm of them.

Congratulations to New Jersey for being named the state with the best sense of humor. It's nice to get an honor we can be proud of.

