Study Says New Jersey Is Among America’s Least Friendly States

There are a lot of things we are here in New Jersey. We're funny, we're patient, we're very direct, but are we friendly? A recent study answers that question for us, and you may not like the results.

Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash Photo by Lesly Juarez on Unsplash loading...

Before we get started, we do have to acknowledge that there are a lot of things in New Jersey that are roadblocks to our friendliness. We have plenty of excuses. And according to this report, we're going to need them.

The report is from Enjoy Travel, and each state was evaluated and ranked for its level of friendliness, let's just say New Jersey's ranking pretty much lives up to our reputation.

Photo by Shalev Cohen on Unsplash Photo by Shalev Cohen on Unsplash loading...

Let's start with the good news. The study found that Minnesota Tennessee and South Carolina are the three friendliest states in the nation.

The worst news belongs to New York, which turns out to be the least friendly state in the nation, so where does that leave us here in the Garden State?

Photo by Constantin Panagopoulos on Unsplash Photo by Constantin Panagopoulos on Unsplash loading...

Unfortunately, it leaves us pretty close to the bottom of the list. Along with New York, only Arkansas, Delaware, and Massachusetts are less friendly than we are in New Jersey.

Another way to look at it is that we're the 46th friendliest state in the nation. I guess some sort of congratulations are in order for us.

As a resident of our great state, I feel the need to stand up for us on this one. We are friendly, we are not rude and we are misunderstood. That doesn't help us get any higher on the list, but that doesn't make it untrue.

26 of the Dumbest Laws in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Some Of New Jersey's Most Beautiful Spots Some of the most beautiful places in New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Lou Russo