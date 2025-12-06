This time of year, it's nice to get outside and go for a brisk walk, but if being out in this cold isn't your thing, many are still getting their steps in by simply doing their holiday shopping.

Walking from the car into the store. Those steps count! Same with running errands!

With a new year right around the corner, many New Jerseyans are starting to think about resolutions, and being more active is always near the top of the list.

But how much walking are we really doing here in the Garden State?

With so many beautiful parks, trails, and beaches, are New Jerseyans getting outside and taking full advantage of everything the state has to offer for walking?

The State of Walking Report, by WeWard, shows how physically active we are as a county, and takes a closer look at activity levels here in New Jersey.

The Average Daily Steps Per U.S. City

With an average of 6,947 steps per day, New York residents are the most active in the U.S., followed by California, Oregon, Washington, and Wisconsin.

In Newark, New Jersey, the average person takes 6,603 steps a day, which is a pretty good number considering the study had a benchmark of nearly 7,000.

Some More Key Takeaways From The WeWard Walking Study Include:

On average, women logged 28% fewer daily steps than men.

Older adults outpaced Gen Z by 15% more daily steps, potentially linked to differences in screen time.

If you're looking to get outside this weekend and enjoy the cold weather, here are the 10 best walking and hiking spots in New Jersey.

