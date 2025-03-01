What makes a supermarket your "favorite?" It takes more than the cheapest egg prices.

Cost is a significant factor, but selection and quality are keys for me.

Shoprite has always offered the best of both worlds. Their selection for Jersey residents is mostly spot on, and their prices are lower than those of Stop & Shop, ACME, and others.

One of my first jobs when I was younger was bagging groceries at Shoprite. This was back in the Stone Age when grocery stores had bags.

If you haven't worked at Shoprite, you most likely know someone who has. It's part of living in Jersey.

While my Shoprite's ownership has changed over the years, customer service has always been paramount.

I also spent a short time at Grand Union. Do you remember them? Again, the customer experience was a big deal.

American Customer Satisfaction Index surveyed 41,000 customers and obtained their opinions to compile its ranking of America's most popular supermarket chains.

This email survey considered several factors, including the convenience of store hours and locations, availability of brand names and high-quality ingredients, courtesy and helpfulness of staff, mobile app experiences, and accuracy of pick-up orders.

This gave the ACSI a score.

Let's look at some of the grocery stores that ranked highly.

This isn't surprising. You get the most bang for your buck at Costco. This wholesaler scored 81.

We love Aldi's private label because the prices are exceptional, and the products are tasty. This German supermarket also scored 81, tied with Costco.

There was a tie for number one in the American Customer Satisfaction Index ranking for 2025.

One of the stores at the top of the chart isn't in New Jersey but is hugely popular all over America.

If you've spent time in Florida, you know about Publix. They are like Shoprites in New Jersey.

Publix has an excellent reputation for cleanliness and customer service. This gave them a score of 84.

The other supermarket ranked on top is more of a specialty store, in my opinion, but we still love it.

Trader Joe's is now America's favorite supermarket.

After all, how could we ever get by without our cookie butter and everything but the bagel seasoning?