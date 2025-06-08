Two New Jersey towns made a list of the 20 beach towns that are famous for their boardwalk.

New Jersey Towns With Great Boardwalks

New Jersey is home to some of the most amazing beaches and boardwalks in the world, so we're not surprised that those great boardwalks have put some towns on the map.

Homestratosphere came up with a list of the 20 beach towns that are famous for their boardwalks, and two New Jersey towns made the list.

This list includes some amazing towns and outstanding boardwalks, and we are thrilled that our beloved state has two entries. That means New Jersey represents 10% of the list.

The Best Boardwalks In America

Outstanding towns were honored on this list, including Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

And which two towns from the Garden State made the exclusive collection of great boardwalk towns?

We extend congratulations to Asbury Park and Wildwood for being honored for their legendary boardwalks.

The Top Boardwalks In New Jersey

The Asbury Park boardwalk has enjoyed a resurgence in the past decade, and it is now as amazing as it ever was during its glory days.

The Wildwood Boardwalk is as awesome as ever, as well, and we are proud that both made this exclusive list.

Of course, there are many other boardwalks that are beloved in the Garden State as well.

We can't talk about Jersey Shore boardwalks without mentioning Point Pleasant Beach, the LBI Boardwalk, Ocean City, and Cape May. They are amazing as well, even though they didn't make the list.

