Parents across the Garden State want to know: Is New Jersey a safe state in which to raise a family?

Is New Jersey A Safe State To Raise A Family?

One of the most important things for quality of life is the safety of your family, so New Jersey residents are very interested to know how the Garden State ranks in a recent report on this topic.

The study, published by Mental Floss, ranked each state in America from the most dangerous to raise children to the safest.

Photo by Hillshire Farm on Unsplash Photo by Hillshire Farm on Unsplash loading...

While New Jersey is not the state that was named the safest to raise a family, you will be happy to know that we are close to the top of the list.

Which State Is The Safest To Raise A Family?

Not only are we near the top of the list, we are as close to the top as you can be without ranking #1. New Jersey is the second safest state to raise a family in America.

Read More: Where Is The Best High School In New Jersey?

The incredible score we received in the Garden State was good enough to be the safest state to raise a family in America, behind only Massachusetts.

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash loading...

Almost all of the states that ranked as the safest in this study are located in the northeast, with the only exception being Hawaii and Minnesota.

New Jersey Is Among The Safest States To Raise Children

While the Garden State's safety score of 20 makes it the second safest state to raise a family, the two most unsafe states in America are Louisiana and New Mexico.

Get our free mobile app

Congratulations to New Jersey families. It's a relief to know we live in such a safe state for raising families.

Safest States To Raise a Family 2025 Gallery Credit: Lou Russo