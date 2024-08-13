Two New Jersey Towns Crowned Most Family-Friendly—But Is Everyone Convinced?

A lot needs to be considered if you are raising a family.

Whether families are expanding and moving from an apartment to a house or to a new city altogether, location is extremely important.

I came across an article from Wallet Hub that listed the best and worst cities in America to raise a family.

I was surprised to see only two New Jersey cities cut, so I dove into Wallet Hub's methodology.

In order to determine which cities are most conducive to family life, WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across five key dimensions: 1) Family Fun, 2) Health & Safety, 3) Education & Child Care, 4) Affordability and 5) Socio-economics.

Now, things started to get more precise. The criteria used here are pretty solid.

The findings based on that criteria were, well, shocking.

Coming in at #70:

Photo by Dmirty Fisenko on Unsplash Photo by Dmirty Fisenko on Unsplash loading...

Jersey City

At first, I was like, huh?

While Jersey City is seeing a bit of a "rebirth," the majority of the city struggles with crime, unemployment, and homelessness.

There is, however, a trendy section of JC that I wish I could afford to live in.

This neighborhood includes high-rise apartments with stunning views of New York City, upscale restaurants, and popular nightclubs.

Private schools are also said to be a significant improvement from the Jersey City public schools.

While Jersey City is never a place I would recommend to someone raising a family, it has the convenience of being a short trip to Manhattan.

If you can afford to live in the better-developed sections, it's not the worst place to be.

This one is going to blow your mind. Ranking at #177:

Newark

What?! The fact that "best places to raise a family" and "Newark" are lumped together is unbelievable.

Granted, Newark is at the bottom of this list, but still. Newark?

Would you ever say to a family member or friend who's looking to move to New Jersey,

"Have you looked in Newark?"

I feel bad because the town has so much against it, and despite valiant attempts, it remains a challenging and dangerous place.

