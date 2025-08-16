We have put together the ultimate guide to fall foliage in New Jersey so you can be ready for the 2025 season.

New Jersey Fall Foliage

If you are like me, you are a summer lover, and words like foliage, fall, and autumn make you a little sad.

Make no mistake, I love the cool, crisp weather of Fall, but I’m not ready to let go of summer yet. If you are, then you are ready to talk about fall foliage.

Photo by Jason Ng on Unsplash Photo by Jason Ng on Unsplash loading...

We went to a great New Jersey source to break down the fall foliage season for you.

The folks at the VisitNJ website have done an amazing job breaking down the season and recommending great places to see the best foliage.

The Ultimate New Jersey Fall Foliage Guide

We also checked in with social media reviews, put it all together, and came up with a comprehensive guide to New Jersey Fall Foliage.

Read More: New Jersey Is A Top Scam Target

The season starts for is in mid-October, and a great place to get a good view at that time of year is High Point State Park in Sussex.

Photo by Ashlee Marie on Unsplash Photo by Ashlee Marie on Unsplash loading...

As the season progresses, late October to mid-November gives you a chance to visit great places like the New Jersey Botanical Gardens.

Where To See New Jersey's Best Fall Foliage

Late October is a great time to take advantage of the colors in the Central Jersey area, at places like Washington Crossing State Park.

Get our free mobile app

And the season winds down in November, and great places to see the amazing colors in the Delaware Water area.

Photo by r t on Unsplash Photo by r t on Unsplash loading...

So, we know you might not be ready to give up summer in New Jersey just yet, but at least we know there’s plenty to look forward to in the fall.

The 20 Most Beautiful Towns In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Lou Russo