The Ultimate 2025 New Jersey Fall Foliage Guide
We have put together the ultimate guide to fall foliage in New Jersey so you can be ready for the 2025 season.
New Jersey Fall Foliage
If you are like me, you are a summer lover, and words like foliage, fall, and autumn make you a little sad.
Make no mistake, I love the cool, crisp weather of Fall, but I’m not ready to let go of summer yet. If you are, then you are ready to talk about fall foliage.
We went to a great New Jersey source to break down the fall foliage season for you.
The folks at the VisitNJ website have done an amazing job breaking down the season and recommending great places to see the best foliage.
We also checked in with social media reviews, put it all together, and came up with a comprehensive guide to New Jersey Fall Foliage.
The season starts for is in mid-October, and a great place to get a good view at that time of year is High Point State Park in Sussex.
As the season progresses, late October to mid-November gives you a chance to visit great places like the New Jersey Botanical Gardens.
Where To See New Jersey's Best Fall Foliage
Late October is a great time to take advantage of the colors in the Central Jersey area, at places like Washington Crossing State Park.
And the season winds down in November, and great places to see the amazing colors in the Delaware Water area.
So, we know you might not be ready to give up summer in New Jersey just yet, but at least we know there’s plenty to look forward to in the fall.
