Shocking Prices: Three of the Most Overpriced Grocery Stores in NJ

Grocery shopping has never been one of my favorite activities.

It's become much easier with the shop-at-home option and delivery services like Instacart.

What's made food shopping painful is the prices.

Does going through the meat section give you anxiety?

Is it hard to keep a very modest shopping order under $100? The struggle is real.

Inflation is the primary reason for soaring prices, but theft also has much to do with it.

Many of us have our go-to grocery store that we visit for the necessities. For example, mine is Shoprite.

Compared to Stop and Shop, I find that Shoprite generally has lower prices.

Then there are what I like to call "special occasion" grocery stores.

You can shop at these places for all your needs, but you'll need to take a second mortgage out on your home.

Trader Joe's is one of my "special occasion" stores. The prices aren't even that bad.

TJ's just has a lot of items that are nice to have occasionally, but you don't necessarily need them.

The lifestyle website Delish compiled a list of America's most overpriced grocery stores.

They came up with four choices, and New Jersey has three.

First up, and no big surprise here, is Whole Foods.

Delish says:

There’s a reason why Whole Foods is often referred to as “Whole Paycheck.” Since being founded in 1980, Whole Foods has earned a reputation for being one of the most overpriced grocery stores in the country. It’s faced scandal after scandal, from selling a bottle of water with three stalks of asparagus for $6, to their former CEO blaming America’s obesity crisis on "making poor choices” and “ignorance.”</a>

Next is a lesser-known grocery outlet called The Fresh Market.

There are Fresh Markets in Bedminster and Montvale. These are two upper-class areas, and as Delish points out, these grocers choose those areas.

The Fresh Market sells great products in every department. You can stock up on house-made croissants, freshly cut floral arrangements, specialty cheeses, and luxurious private-label products sourced from artisans all over the world. It sounds like the grocery store of everyone’s dreams—but there’s a catch. It’s pricey. With most of its locations situated in affluent areas", it’s clear that their primary demographic is not the average shopper.

Last but not least is a grocery store that truly surprised me.

Do you think ACME would be on this list?

Here's Delish's explanation.

According to a 2022 study of Delaware Valley grocery stores by Consumers’ Checkbook, Acme’s prices were among the highest in the area—and their product quality was among the lowest.

