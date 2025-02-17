While New Jersey doesn't have an "official" egg shortage, some grocery stores are taking preventive measures to avoid hoarding.

When I say "officially," I mean you can buy them if you want them. The high cost is due to the spread of bird flu.

Even though egg prices are ridiculously high, folks are still buying them off the shelves, and even worse.

We're stealing eggs now. This is a thing.

Last week, there was a massive story about an egg thief in Pennsylvania who stole over 100,000 eggs—worth 40,000 dollars.

Days later, in Seattle, police were scrambling (ha) to find folks who made off with 540 eggs from a local breakfast cafe.

This panic buying is nothing new. We still hoard toilet paper when there's a panic surrounding anything. Why?

Some retailers in New Jersey are responding to this high egg demand by limiting the number of eggs customers can purchase per visit.

Some Grocery Stores Begin Limiting Egg Purchases Due To Bird Flu Shortages Getty Images loading...

Costco has placed a limit of three cartons of eggs per customer to avoid shortages.

Whole Foods has enacted a similar policy at its stores in New Jersey and across the county.

Other retailers have taken more extreme measures.

Trader Joe's Grocery Store Getty Images loading...

Fox Business reports that Trader Joe's has set a daily limit of one carton of eggs per customer.

When are egg prices expected to go down in New Jersey?

The Department of Agriculture told CBS News that, in the best-case scenario, egg prices would "moderate" in another three to six months.

I'm hopeful, but a lot can happen in six months, and our country is very volatile.

