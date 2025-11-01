It's a very spooky time of year, and a major national website has determined the scariest place in New Jersey.

Where Is The Spookiest Place In New Jersey?

New Jersey has a bit of a reputation for spookiness. Cape May alone is well known internationally as a place with a high incidence of paranormal activity.

There are stories of haunted restaurants, hotels, roads, and homes everywhere in the history of the Garden State, but which New Jersey spot is the spookiest?

Photo by Lan Gao on Unsplash

A major website, Mental Floss, named the spookiest spot in every state in a recent article. So, which scary New Jersey spot took the top honor in the Garden State?

New Jersey's Spookiest Place Is Revealed

My guess is somewhere in Cape May, though the stories of New Jersey having the most haunted road in America might find their way to the top of this list.

Let's see if my guess is correct. Lock in on your guess, because we are about to reveal the experts' choice.

Photo by Daniel Jensen on Unsplash

It's a surprise to us, so we think it might shock you as well. Have you ever heard of Ghost Lake?

Where Is Ghost Lake In New Jersey?

Ghost Lake is in the far northern regions of the Garden State, in Warren County, near the town of Hope.

The lake is famous for its mysterious columns of mist. And the lake is dangerously close to a street named Shades of Death Road.

That sounds like the kind of neighborhood I'll be avoiding, at least this time of year.

