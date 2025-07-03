Summer in New Jersey means a lot of talk about traffic and the way people drive. We're comparing what tourists think of the New Jersey driver as opposed to what New Jersey drivers think of themselves.

Are New Jersey Residents Good Drivers?

Based on years of observation on New Jersey's roadways, I have concluded that most drivers in the Garden State are not as skilled as they think they are.

There is a pervasive belief that the driver in the other car is always at fault, and sometimes that driver is, but not most of the time.

Photo by A n v e s h on Unsplash

New Jersey drivers, including myself, often struggle to accept responsibility for any incidents that occur on the roads.

Tourists Driving In New Jersey

Therefore, after plenty of observation, research, and plenty of conversations with New Jersey drivers, it is clear to me that New Jersey drivers rate themselves a 9, when in reality, I'd give us a solid 6.

And what do tourists think of our driving? Most people from outside our state have a negative feeling about New Jersey drivers.

A couple I spoke with from Pennsylvania I spoke with thinks we are "rude and impatient".

Tourists Rate New Jersey Drivers

A group of friends from Staten Island told me New Jersey drivers are "tailgating animals".

I did some informal polling, and I have surmised that Out-of-staters think much less about our driving than we do about theirs. Based on my calculations, they give us a 4.

Photo by Darwin Vegher on Unsplash

It sounds like someone isn't telling the whole story. We think we're a 9, and they think we're a 4?

I don't want to admit who I think is right, but I think, deep down, you know.

