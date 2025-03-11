It's not news that gang activity is high in some tri-state regions.

New research shows that America's most dangerous gang is highly active in our area, and their presence is getting stronger.

This region has faced challenges related to gang activity for decades.

These organizations range from local street crews to criminal groups with activity all over the U.S.

These gangs operate drug trafficking rings, participate in violent crime, and deal illegal weapons.

Gang violence has led to a high number of shootings and homicides.

Law enforcement agencies, including the New Jersey State Police and local task forces, do their very best to keep us safe with anti-gang initiatives aimed at reducing violence and breaking up criminal organizations.

Neighborhood watches and safe community involvement play a big part in curbing crime. Several intervention programs for at-risk youth aid exist, and these are crucial.

Most gang activity starts at a young age. These kids are often living in poverty and don't have the educational opportunities that other youth have.

Many gangs prey on vulnerable young people. These children are often from broken homes. Gangs offer impressionable kids a sense of belonging and easy fixes to money issues.

24/7 Wall Street has published its list of the most dangerous gangs in America, and sadly, they are all around us.

Mara Salvatrucha is the most prevalent and vicious gang, also known as MS-13. 24/7 Wall Street reports:

MS-13 is an international organized crime syndicate and terrorist organization. It was founded in Los Angeles in the 1980s to protect Salvadoran immigrants from violence from American citizens. After many of its members were deported to El Salvador in the 1990s, it was able to spread its control and influence much easier. Most of the members of MS-13 are impoverished, estranged, or homeless young men. It is well-known for its violence and brutality in killing, especially for its widespread use of machetes.

MS-13 recently made news in Union City, NJ. Within the past year, a member of MS-13 was sentenced to 10 years in prison for Conspiracy to Commit Murder in Aid of Racketeering in Hudson County. In November, another gang member was arrested in his home in West Orange.

In New York, MS-13 has large groups, particularly in certain areas of Queens and Long Island. Specific neighborhoods in Queens, such as Woodhaven, Jamaica, Flushing, and Rockaway, have been identified as areas where MS-13 operates.

Long Island has experienced significant MS-13 activity, with the gang being implicated in various violent crimes and drug trafficking operations.

Several areas in Philadelphia have MS-13 gangs in operation. An illegal immigrant from El Salvador was apprehended in Philly for gang ties.