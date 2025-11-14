When you think of life in New Jersey, you don't often think of dangerous wild animals, but experts have revealed that there is an animal that is the Garden State's most dangerous.

The Most Dangerous Animal In New Jersey

We are not a state that features a ton of lions and tigers, but we do have bears. Surprisingly, bears are not the animal that tops the list for most dangerous.

If bears aren't the most dangerous animal in New Jersey, then what animal is lurking out there in the Garden State that we need to worry about?

My next top suspect is a bug. While we know that mosquitoes, ticks, and other bugs can wreak havoc, a bug doesn't top the list.

Which Animal Is New Jersey's Most Dangerous

According to Nerdstalgic, the most dangerous animal prowling New Jersey is a full-grown 4-legged animal, and you'd be better off not running into one.

The most dangerous animal in the Garden State is not a deer or a snake, even though many people guessed those. It's a coyote.

The coyote population has been booming in the Garden State, and that is not good news.

Coyote Encounters In New Jersey

Over the past few years, aggressive encounters with coyotes have been reported, and residents are urged to steer clear if they spot one.

Experts say that if you encounter a coyote, you should make yourself big, maintain eye contact, and make noise to get the coyote to run away.

