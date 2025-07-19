If you live in New Jersey, it might be hard for you to believe that anyone curses more than we do, but recent data may surprise you.

Is New Jersey The State With The Most Cursing?

New Jersey has the reputation of being a small state with a bunch tf impatient, foul-mouthed people living in it.

If we're being honest, that's not always far from the truth, but recent information might make you feel better about yourself and your neighbors.

What if we told you that New Jersey isn't even in the top 5 when it comes to being foul-mouthed?

Which State Curses The Most?

It's true, according to a report at the well-respected Reader's Digest. it turns out the state with the most foul-mouthed residents is Maryland.

So, where do those angry driving, lack of patience New Jersey residents rank on the cursing list?

New Jersey came in at a respectable # 9. I think we can all live with that. It puts us under the radar for a change.

What Is New Jersey's Favorite Curse Word?

All this curing may have you wondering which curse is the swear of choice for New Jersey residents.

As I reported to you earlier in the year, the top curse word for Garden State residents starts with the same sound as shoot and sugar, which are often substituted for the actual word when kids are around.

We mentioned that Maryland curses the most, but let's end on a high note. Congratulations to South Dakota, which curses the least.

Ranks were determined by the number of curses used on social media posts.

