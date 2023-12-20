In case you haven't noticed, Christmas shopping is at a fever pitch this year all over New Jersey. So, how can we afford to buy all these great gifts this year?

Many of us have been careful throughout the year, thought ahead, and planned for the financial crunch the Christmas season is certainly capable of bringing.

But others have to lean hard on their credit cards to get through the holiday season this year. If you are one of these people, you are certainly not alone. Not by a long shot.

New Jersey residents happen to live in a place where there are so many credit cards, that it's hard to wrap your head around it. It turns out that New Jersey is way up on the list of states with the most credit cards in America.

A study was done by the good folks at WalletHub to determine the state in America with the most credit cards, and New Jersey took home the silver medal.

Here are some eye-opening stats about our state, the owners of the second-highest number of credit cards in America.

The average number of credit cards owned by New Jersey residents in the third quarter of 2023 is a staggering 5.85, and the number of new cards opened on average in the same period is 1.23.

It's no surprise that since money is so tight these days, we would all need to lean on our credit cards a bit. It's not a financially easy time of year.

