I recently asked my friends on the NJ Food Facebook page for their suggestions for the coziest restaurant in Jersey.

We are in the dead of winter with Valentine's Day right around the corner.

Where can we go for a warm and inviting atmosphere and food that will heat the night?

These were the most popular responses on social.

This restaurant is tucked away near the Delaware Water Gap.

It's been open since 1949 and serves warm meals to happy customers.

Laico's is a tiny Italian joint in Jersey City. I've found that "tiny" often means "cozy."

Edward Rasmussen said on Facebook:

Spent the blizzard of '96 in Laico’s partying with total strangers, regulars, and staff. Had a ball till I had to find and dig out the car.

National foodie website Love Food has named Scarborough Fair in Sea Girt New Jersey's "Most Charming Restaurant."

Scarborough goes all out for each holiday, as is evident by their Valentine's decor above.

Alexandra Boyer Coffey added:

Scarborough Fair in Sea Girt has private alcove tables amid a brick staircase. It's very romantic and cozy.

The décor is modeled after classic French Bistros. Country antiques, large windows, dark woods, soft colors, and walls covered with family pictures make Sophie's an intimate, cozy environment.

Theresa DeGuzman from NJ Food Facebook said

Sophie’s Bistro in Somerset is small and intimate but not over crowded.

Pluckemin Inn is a rebuilt Revolutionary War-era farmhouse with fresh, locally sourced, seasonal ingredients from nearby farms.

They also have a phenomenal award-winning wine program.

Owners Mark Pascal and Francis Schott were two friends from Rutgers who had a shared passion for food and New Brunswick.

In 2005, Catherine Lombardi was opened to honor Mark's late grandmother, Catherine Lombardi, with all her recipes and a dining room modeled after Sunday dinner at her home.

This restaurant does fine dining in an inviting, comfortable environment.

Undici is a recreation of a warm and inviting Tuscan farmhouse.

They have the largest selection of Italian wines in New Jersey and have been awarded Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence every year since 2009.

You would expect such a warm and inviting atmosphere as this with a name like "Rat's," but this place is truly a gem in New Jersey.

On The Grounds for Sculpture, Rat's is consistently named one of the state's romantic dining spots.

Rebecca’s was established in 1998 and has served their masterful Mediterranean cuisine to happy customers ever since.

The restaurant's character is a constant with its cozy and romantic vibes.

