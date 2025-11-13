New Jersey residents are about to spend some serious money for Christmas, and the experts have estimated how much the holiday bill will be.

How Much Will New Jersey Spend On Christmas This Year?

There are so many people on your list this Christmas, meaning the bill will be significant. Let's remember, our money doesn't go nearly as far as in other states

That is the perfect formula for New Jersey becoming one of the states that spends the most Christmas money in America, and that is exactly what a recently published report says.

Photo by Monika Stawowy on Unsplash Photo by Monika Stawowy on Unsplash loading...

The good news is, New Jersey is not the state that spends the most at Christmas (that honor belongs to Maryland), but we are close to the top.

What Is The Average Christmas Bill For New Jersey Residents?

Wisevoter published the list of the states that spent the most for Christmas just two years ago, and the results are a strong indicator of what we may spend this year.

Read More: The Coziest Christmas Town In New Jersey

While New Jersey is not the #1 biggest Christmas spender in America, we are at the #5 spot on the list.

Photo by Lore Schodts on Unsplash Photo by Lore Schodts on Unsplash loading...

According to the data, our average Christmas bill a couple of years ago was around $2100. In Maryland, that number was closer to $2700, and in New Jersey, we probably got less for it.

Bargains For Christmas Shopping This Year

Money has been a big issue for so many New Jersey residents this year, so we are hoping that you can find some value and bargains to trim the cost of the holidays this year.

Get our free mobile app

The other states in the top 5 for Christmas spending a few years ago include Virginia, Hawaii, and Utah.

5 Places In New Jersey You Might Lose Your Holiday Spirit Gallery Credit: Lou Russo