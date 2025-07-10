This Fast-Food Chain Dominating The Chicken Sandwich Game In New Jersey
Several new chicken restaurants have opened in New Jersey in recent years, from Raising Cane's to Zaxby’s.
And let's not forget Dave's Hot Chicken.
According to Yelp, searches for “chicken sandwiches” have gone up nearly 125% over the past six years.
We have so many options nowadays!
But there's one chain that's considered to have the very best chicken sandwich around.
Any guesses?
New Jersey Can’t Get Enough of This Popular Chicken Sandwich Spot
Food & Wine had the list of the best chicken sandwich chains in the United States according to Yelp.
The one ranked #1 has plenty of locations here in New Jersey, and there's one currently being built in Glassboro on North Delsea Drive.
Drive past any New Jersey location around noon, chances are you'll see a line of cars wrapped around the building.
It's THAT popular.
But they keep the line moving. Somehow, you never have to wait too long.
It's definitely my favorite!
Here's a list of the top 20 chicken sandwich chains in America.
Top Chicken Sandwich Chains in America In 2025
20. Church's Chicken
19. Arby's
18. KFC
17. Bojangles
16. Sonic
15. Wendy's
14. Burger King
13. Slim Chickens
12. Dairy Queen
11. Jack in the Box
12. Zaxby's
11. McDonald's
10. Windstop
7. Denny's
6. Habit Burger & Grill
5. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
4. Shake Shack
3. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
2. Dave’s Hot Chicken
1. Chick-fil-A
No surprise Chick-fil-A is #1!
It's also one of New Jersey's overall favorite fast food chains.
