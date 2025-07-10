Several new chicken restaurants have opened in New Jersey in recent years, from Raising Cane's to Zaxby’s.

And let's not forget Dave's Hot Chicken.

According to Yelp, searches for “chicken sandwiches” have gone up nearly 125% over the past six years.

We have so many options nowadays!

Get our free mobile app

But there's one chain that's considered to have the very best chicken sandwich around.

Any guesses?

Photo by ABDUL MUSTAFA on Unsplash Photo by ABDUL MUSTAFA on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey Can’t Get Enough of This Popular Chicken Sandwich Spot

Food & Wine had the list of the best chicken sandwich chains in the United States according to Yelp.

The one ranked #1 has plenty of locations here in New Jersey, and there's one currently being built in Glassboro on North Delsea Drive.

Drive past any New Jersey location around noon, chances are you'll see a line of cars wrapped around the building.

It's THAT popular.

But they keep the line moving. Somehow, you never have to wait too long.

It's definitely my favorite!

Here's a list of the top 20 chicken sandwich chains in America.

Photo by Jacob Stone on Unsplash Photo by Jacob Stone on Unsplash loading...

Read More: The Most Unhealthy Fast Food Restaurant In America Can Be Found In New Jersey

Top Chicken Sandwich Chains in America In 2025

20. Church's Chicken

19. Arby's

18. KFC

17. Bojangles

16. Sonic

15. Wendy's

14. Burger King

13. Slim Chickens

12. Dairy Queen

11. Jack in the Box

12. Zaxby's

11. McDonald's

10. Windstop

7. Denny's

6. Habit Burger & Grill

5. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

4. Shake Shack

3. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

2. Dave’s Hot Chicken

1. Chick-fil-A

Photo by Brad on Unsplash Photo by Brad on Unsplash loading...

No surprise Chick-fil-A is #1!

It's also one of New Jersey's overall favorite fast food chains.

The Top 50 Best Sandwich Shops You Need To Eat At In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Jimmy G