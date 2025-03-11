Only One New Jersey Town Makes America’s Most Charming List

Despite dozens of charming small towns in our state, only one made a recent list of America's most charming.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The more you travel through New Jersey, the more quaint, adorable, and charming towns you'll find.

Which New Jersey Small Town Is The Only One To Make The Exclusive List?

And yet, if you look at the list of the 50 most charming towns in America according to Love Exploring, you will only find one Garden State town.

Some of the towns on the list are amazing, charming, and deserve their lofty position in the rankings.

Photo by Caitlin Wynne on Unsplash Photo by Caitlin Wynne on Unsplash loading...

For instance, Rockport, Maine and Mystic, Connecticut made the top 10. New Jersey's only entry ranked as the 23rd most charming American small town.

The Storied Small New Jersey Town That Made The List

You can bet that if only one New Jersey town made the list, it might be a cozy little Victorian-era town in the southern part of the state.

Read More: New Jersey's Richest Town

If your guess is Cape May, you are correct. The amazing and often honored town has made another impressive list.

Gazebo, Cape May (Google Maps) Gazebo, Cape May (Google Maps) loading...

The top 3 towns on the list are (from 3 to 1) Helen, Georgia; Camden, Maine; and St. Helena, California.

The Magic That Is Cape May

There is something special about New Jersey's entry on this list. It doesn't matter what time of year you visit Cape May, you can't help but feel the magic.

Get our free mobile app

Make sure you visit one of the most charming small towns in America this summer. We'll see you in Cape May.

The 20 Most Amazing New Jersey Beach Towns According To You Gallery Credit: Lou Russo