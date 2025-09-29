Each day, we are presented with more news stories that lead us to believe New Jersey is one of the most charitable states in America, but is that really the case?

New Jersey's Community Minded Neighbors

This week, we learned of a person in Toms River who saw his neighbor's house on fire in the middle of the night and raced to bang on the door to save the occupants.

He succeeded in saving all three members of the family who lived there, including a nine-month-old baby. Neighbors, family, and friends set up a GoFundMe to help the family deal with the fact that their home was heavily damaged.

Photo by Nina Strehl on Unsplash Photo by Nina Strehl on Unsplash loading...

This is just one example of many proving that New Jersey residents care for one another, and we live in a state where building community is a priority.

How Does New Jersey Rank For Charity?

Of course, being charitable, like most other things in life, is about the money. Without it, organizations can't do the work of helping others.

Read More: Why New Jersey Residents Love Living Here

The folks at WalletHub established categories for charitable giving and put each state to the test. How do you think the Garden State did after all the data was compiled?

Photo by Katt Yukawa on Unsplash Photo by Katt Yukawa on Unsplash loading...

The news wasn't great for New Jersey, despite all the good we see around us. We were ranked the 32nd most charitable state in America.

Why Is New Jersey Not Among America's Most Charitable States?

When it comes to charitable giving, New Jersey had a respectable ranking. We're the 14th best state in that category.

Get our free mobile app

However, our ranking for volunteering isn't as impressive. We rank 37th in that department, and that is what dragged our overall ranking down.

The 20 Most Amazing New Jersey Beach Towns According To You Gallery Credit: Lou Russo