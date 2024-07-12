Go Inside: These New Jersey Celebrity Homes are Wildly Wacky and Over the Top
Celebrity homes in New Jersey are anything but ordinary.
Some are massive mansions for tens of millions of dollars, while other properties don't have quite the price tag but are impressive nonetheless.
One theme is standard across the board.
You never know what you'll see behind every house's doors.
From elaborate to gorgeous, get an insider's look at how the stars of New Jersey have lived.
Some celebrity homes have since been sold, like Jon Bon Jovi's $20 million mansion in Middletown.
Other stars are happy in their digs and proud to call New Jersey home.
Jon Stewart's Colts Neck Animal Sanctuary
Wendy Williams' $1.4 Million Mansion
Mike The Situation's $1.8M Holmdel Mansion
Teresa Giudice's NJ Home
RHONJ Melissa Gorga's Toms River Home
Jon Bon Jovi's $20 Million Middletown Mansion
Joe Pesci's Hilariously Over-The-Top Lavallette Mansion
Rosie O’Donnell’s Saddle River Mansion
Ray Romano & Jon Stewart's LBI Vacation Paradise
DeSean Jackson's $1.4M New Jersey Home
Keep scrolling, and click the links above to open the doors to your favorite celebs' homes.
