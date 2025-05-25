If you're thinking about starting a career in New Jersey this year, you'll want to hear what the experts are saying about that.

Is New Jersey A Smart Place To Start A Career In 2025?

One of the key decisions to make when starting a new career is where you're going to begin your new chapter.

Pick the right place and your career will soar. Choose the wrong location, and you're new career may end before it's even begun.

Businesswoman Businesswoman (Photo by Magnet.me on Unsplash) loading...

Fortunately, experts are trying to give you as much data as possible to help you make good decisions at the beginning of your new career.

Is New Jersey Among America's Best Towns For A Career?

For instance, you may be wondering if New Jersey is the right place to make your new career beginnings.

Read More: New Jersey's Most Misspelled Word In 2025

Our friends at WalletHub are, once again, providing important information, like whether or not starting your new career in New Jersey is a good idea.

Photo by Magnet.me on Unsplash Photo by Magnet.me on Unsplash loading...

They ranked each state and compiled a list ranking the best states to start a career in 2025, and the results are in.

Data On The Best Cities In America To Start A Career

They broke it down by cities, and you have to travel a bit down the list to find the first New Jersey city.

Get our free mobile app

The highest ranking New Jersey town on the list is Jersey city, and it ranks all the down at #88.

Businessperson. Businessperson. (Photo by Hunters Race on Unsplash) loading...

And you have to go #175 to find the next Garden State city. That is where you'll find Newark.

Only two cities in the top 200 lead us to a simple conclusion. New Jersey may not be the best state in America to start your new career.

According to the study, the best town to start a career in 2025 is Atlanta, Georgia, followed by Orlando, Florida.

The 20 Most Beautiful Towns In New Jersey Gallery Credit: Lou Russo