This time of year gets so busy that it's easy to overlook the little things, especially when we're distracted and rushing around.

However, it's essential to remain vigilant, especially when stopping at convenience stores.

Recently, a credit card skimmer was discovered at a New Jersey 7-Eleven, serving as a reminder to stay alert and pay attention to where we swipe our cards.

Watch Out For Credit Card Skimmers This Holiday Season

As someone who uses either my credit card or Apple Pay all the time, I need to be more aware. If I'm not paying attention, I could easily see how someone wouldn't notice anything was off until it's too late.

A skimmer can be found covering the real device and takes all your credit card information without your knowing.

It can look a little bulky, so if you notice anything that seems out of place, report it to the store manager right away.

A Credit Card Skimmer Was Found At A Camden 7-Eleven

Police say the device was found at the 7-Eleven at Rutgers University-Camden at 330 Cooper Street on Monday, NJ.com reports.

"The store owner was unaware of exactly how long the skimmer was in place, but the department recommended that recent customers check with their credit card companies for any unusual activity," according to NJ.com.

