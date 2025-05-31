New Jersey Residents Name The One Town In Our State You Can’t Miss

According to New Jersey residents, there is one town in New Jersey that none of us should miss.

New Jersey's Can't Miss Town

This all started when an article was published by The Amazing Times, listing the 30 Best Small Towns in America You Must Visit Before They're Gone.

We know that there are many towns in America, and 30 is a relatively small number, but we were a bit surprised that not a single New Jersey town made the list.

Google Maps

This is exactly the kind of list we'd expect to see Cape May on. The town is perfect for a group of towns like this.

Great Towns To Visit All Over America

Great towns like Telluride, Colorado, Savannah, Georgia, and Key West, Florida, made the list, but none from the Garden State.

So we did our own informal survey to find out which New Jersey towns state residents think is the can't-miss town in our state.

Google Maps

We asked on several social media platforms and my radio show to find out which Garden State town tops the list.

New Jersey's Best Towns To Visit

It's no surprise that over a dozen towns got votes, so we narrowed it down to the top 3, and here they are.

#3 Point Pleasant Beach. From the gorgeous beach to the legendary boardwalk, Point Beach is a town you shouldn't miss this summer.

Point Pleasant Beach

#2 Asbury Park. One of the most famed towns in the state, Asbury Park, has become the go-to town for tourists and locals.

Erin Vogt, Townsquare Media

#1 Cape May. After all that, the town we knew should be on the list, topped ours. As it should be.

Cape May Gazebo

New Jersey residents have made some great choices. Hopefully, one of these great Garden State towns will make the list next time.

