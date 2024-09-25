New Jersey has higher cancer rates than many other states, and there are several reasons for this.

One significant factor is the state's environment.

New Jersey has many industrial areas, especially in the northeastern part of the state.

These factories and plants can release harmful chemicals into the air, water, and soil.

Over time, being exposed to these pollutants can increase the risk of certain types of cancer, like lung and bladder cancer.

Cities like Newark and Elizabeth are close to these industrial sites and have been significantly affected.

Another reason for higher cancer rates is New Jersey's population.

It is the most crowded state in the U.S., meaning more people live close to each other and potential sources of pollution.

In cities, the air quality tends to worsen, and there may be fewer parks and open spaces where people can stay active and healthy.

New Jersey also has a growing number of older residents.

Cancer is more common as people age, so as more people in the state get older, the number of cancer cases increases.

Some of the most common types of cancer in New Jersey are breast, prostate, lung, and colorectal cancer.

Finally, lifestyle choices also play a role.

Eating unhealthy foods, not getting enough exercise, and smoking can all raise the risk of cancer.

In New Jersey, like in many other places, obesity is a problem that can lead to a higher chance of developing cancer.

While smoking rates have gone down, its effects are still being seen in cancer diagnoses, especially lung cancer.

Improving environmental conditions and encouraging healthier lifestyles could help lower the cancer rates in New Jersey.

These are the New Jersey counties with the highest cancer rates.

