A major website has designated one place as the bucket list spot to visit in New Jersey. Have you been there yet?

The Best Place In New Jersey To Visit.

New Jersey is a state that attracts people from all over the world. In each corner of the state, there is something amazing for you to see and do.

Those of us who live in the Garden State know that from the beaches and the boardwalks to the cities and the parks, there is something for everyone in the Garden State.

The great folks at HGTV took on the daunting task of naming the one bucket list spot travelers shouldn't miss in each state.

New Jersey's Best Bucket List Spot

When it came time to choose one for New Jersey, it couldn't have been an easy assignment.

The problem in the Garden State is not in finding a bucket list place; it's in narrowing it down to just one.

Take, for example, beaches and boardwalks. It's not easy to narrow it down to just one. Or what about towns with a great nightlife? There are several that could legitimately be labeled "bucket list".

Experts' Choice For Bucket List Spot In New Jersey

Despite the difficulty of the task, these experts came up with a great choice for New Jersey's bucket list spot.

Congratulations to the Ocean City Boardwalk for being named the can't-miss place in New Jersey.

You'll fall in love with this family-friendly boardwalk every time you are there.

