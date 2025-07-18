New Jersey drivers, if you drink bottled water and leave it in your car, you need to read this before taking another sip.

How Long Can You Leave An Open Bottle Of Water In A Hot Car?

We all have busy summer schedules, and many of us grab a bottle of water before we hop in the car to go about our daily business.

You open that bottle of water and take a few sips before you attempt a New Jersey commute, which is never easy.

But you can't slow down. You have a busy day. You're in and out of your car several times a day, and sometimes you're not in your car for hours on end.

Expert Tips On Drinking Water Safety

And in the course of that time, your car is heating up from the summer sun. Have you ever wondered how long the bottle of water you opened this morning, which is still in your car, is good for?

We did, and after some research, we have some bottled water suggestions from some experts.

The Roundup has some important suggestions for water consumption. Here are some of their tips.

Things You Shouldn't Leave In A Hot Car

Here's what happens to an open bottle of water left in your car. When you originally drank it, you left bacteria on the bottle. Bacteria grow more rapidly in high temperatures.

Also, depending on the type of bottle that is being used, chemicals can creep into the water in that hot car.

These experts say that, while you shouldn't make a habit of it, it's unlikely to harm you. But using aluminum or glass water bottles might be something you should consider.

If you want to be on the safe side, you can do what I do and get rid of the open bottle in the hot car after an hour or so. I'm no expert, but that seems to have worked for me.

