As New Jersey enters a new year, we are bracing to learn how our state did on the list of best states in the country.

The Best States In America Heading Into 2026

If you are a veteran of the New Jersey experience, you have this sinking feeling that this isn't going to go well.

The report listing the best states in America comes from US News, and it's eye-opening for many states as we head into the new year.

Spoiler alert, New Jersey is not nearly high enough on the list as you'd like it to be. But it could be worse.

New Jersey Is In The Top 20 Best States In America

New Jersey is ranked as the 19th best state in America as we head into 2026, and many of you may be pleasantly surprised.

There are some numbers that you'll be happier about than others in the study, so let's dig in.

The study ranked several categories, and the combined data led to our position in the final list.

The Data That Makes New Jersey A Top Twenty State

Our strength lies in education in the Garden State. We are ranked #1 in the country in this critical category.

New Jersey also performs exceptionally well in health, ranking #5 nationwide. Health and education emerged as the state’s strongest categories in the study.

We didn't do as well in fiscal stability (#49) or opportunity (#45). We rank as the 31st best state for economy.

