New Jersey Ranked One Of The Best States to Live In For 2025
Great news for New Jersey!
WalletHub has released its list of the best states to live in for 2025, and while New Jersey didn't take the top spot, it still ranked impressively high.
The study compared key indicators of livability, ranging from housing costs and income growth to education rates and the quality of hospitals in the state.
There are so many reasons to love New Jersey, with our beautiful beaches top of the list for many, and our parks and hiking trails, too.
There's a lot to do in New Jersey. We're certainly pretty active.
WalletHub reports one reason for the state's low obesity rate is that it has the 6th most miles of trails and the 5th most fitness centers per capita.
What's considered the best and worst states to live in?
New Jersey ranks in the top 5, but the absolute best state to live in is Massachusetts, while New Mexico is considered the worst.
New Jersey has the ninth-lowest violent crime rate and the 11th-lowest property crime rate.
Here are the top 10 best and worst states to live in.
Top 10 States To Live In
1. Massachusetts
2. Idaho
3. New Jersey
4. Wisconsin
5. Minnesota
6. Florida
7. New Hampshire
8. Utah
9. New York
10. Pennsylvania
Bottom 10 States To Live In
40. Tennessee
41. Alabama
42. West Virginia
43. Oklahoma
44. South Carolina
45. Nevada
46. Alaska
47. Mississippi
48. Arkansas
49. Louisiana
50. New Mexico
