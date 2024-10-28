Quaint New Jersey Town Named For The Best Main Street Shopping In The State

There is something special about shopping in a quaint little downtown shopping area, and New Jersey has a lot of them. Now a major publication has revealed its choice for the best one in the whole state.

Photo by Monica Bourgeau on Unsplash Photo by Monica Bourgeau on Unsplash loading...

We all love the convenience and the fun of mall shopping, especially here in New Jersey, but we have an equal amount of passion for Main St. shopping.

You know what that is. It’s that wonderful walk through a quaint town and the charming shops we discover along the way. New Jersey is so lucky to have so many towns that fit this description. And according to one major publication, one of these towns really stands out as the best.

Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash Photo by Samantha Watkins on Unsplash loading...

The website Cheapism has listed its choice of the best town for Main St. shopping in every single state in America. Let’s see if you agree with their choice for the Garden State.

The first two towns that came to my mind were Cape May and Red Bank.

And both of these towns offer amazing Main St. shopping, but neither was the top choice. So which town gets the honor of the upset winner in this category? Congratulations to Monmouth County’s Keyport!

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

If you’ve ever been to downtown Keyport, it’s not hard to figure out why so many people have fallen in love with it. And until now, you’d be right to say the downtown shopping area was underrated. Those days are apparently over.

So, congratulations to Keyport for a really nice honor, and let’s remember them when the holiday season comes rolling around, and it’s not too far away.

30 Special and Unique New Jersey Towns Everyone Must Visit Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

30 Special and Unique New Jersey Towns Everyone Must Visit Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan