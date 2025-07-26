There is one pizza place in New Jersey that everyone swears by, and we want to know which one it is.

The Pizza New Jersey Swears By

Arguably, the single food that New Jersey residents are most proud of is the mighty pizza.

In the Garden State, we love the traditional, the thin-crust, and the Sicilian. We love pizza in every form.

We are also proud of the fact that no one makes a better pizza than we do in New Jersey. New York doesn't have pizza. Many New Jersey residents think our pizza rivals the pizza in Italy.

The Best Pizza Place In New Jersey?

We are also loyal in the Garden State, so when we find a pizza place we love, we stand by it.

We'll take it one step further to say that when we find a pizza place we love, we swear by it.

That's why it's so interesting for us that a well-known website has pinpointed the pizza place New Jersey swears by. That's a big title, so we couldn't wait to find out which one it is.

The Best Pizzeria in Orange, New Jersey

After examining pizza joints all over America, the folks at We3Travel chose the New Jersey pizza place that the state swears by, and it's located in Orange.

If you've never tried the amazing pizza at Star Tavern, the experts say you don't know what you're missing.

If you want to try the pizza experts say you'll swear by, check out Star Tavern at 400 High St. in Orange.

