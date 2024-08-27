There are two types of beaches on Jersey Shore.

The beaches all the visitors go to, and then the beaches the locals go to.

You know, the beaches that we try to keep secret.

Family Destination Guide surveyed 3,000 families nationwide and named the 100 "hidden beaches" most worth visiting.

Three New Jersey beaches made the top 100, and one of them is a bit surprising.

First, let's talk about one beach that is so hidden and remote that you can't get there by vehicle.

Sedge Island is one of the Jersey Shore's best-kept secrets in Barnegat Bay near Island Beach State Park.

Once you arrive by boat (which is a ton of fun, by the way), you get to enjoy an actual Jersey Shore beach with no distractions or attractions.

One of the other New Jersey "secret beaches" that was named one of the tops in America will have some distractions.

If you're unfamiliar with Gunnison Beach, it's on the north end of Sandy Hook and is on federal land.

I have nothing wrong with Gunnison Beach. The sand is pristine, the water is beautiful, and it's genuinely one of Jersey's finest stretches of beach.

You need to know what to expect before you go.

Gunnison Beach is New Jersey's only clothing-optional beach.

When you visit, you will find visitors letting loose and clothed people enjoying themselves.

As you can see above, there is a "clothed area."

There's something to be said for people leaving their inhibitions behind and being comfortable with themselves.