Grocery stores are a hot topic in New Jersey.

It's not surprising if you think about it. We spend a lot of time going up and down the aisles.

Even if you are into shopping at home, you still have to order and pick up or wait for delivery.

We have recently covered various grocery store topics, including New Jersey's most expensive grocery store.

My vote is for Shoprite. My first job was as a bag boy at Shoprite when I was 14. It seems like most of us here in Jersey have worked at Shoprite at one time. If not, you know someone who has.

Shoprite has always had a family feel to me. They are part of the community.

USA Today asked its readers to highlight the best grocers nationwide based on value, selection, and service.

I'm happy to say that five of the top 10 grocers operate in New Jersey.

#9 Wegmans Food Markets

There are nine Wegmans locations in New Jersey; if it were up to us, there would be much more.

USA Today said:

Devotees like the chain's prepared foods, one-stop shopping, seasonal fare, and its charitable community outreach programs.

#8 Trader Joe's

What would life be like without Trader Joe's "Everything But The Bagel" seasoning and TJ cookie butter?

It's easy to walk into Trader Joe's with a limit of 50 bucks and walk out with a long receipt totaling $200 or more.

USA Today said:

This chain of grocery stores is known for its meticulously curated selection of unique and interesting items at affordable prices.

#6 ALDI

Shopping at ALDI isn't the most glamorous experience, but you save money these days, and that's all that matters.

Shoppers often find exclusive and unique brands you can't find anywhere else.

USA Today said:

Consumers love Aldi's no-frills shopping that results in affordable prices, its large supply of fresh fruits and vegetables that are restocked every day, and the store's liberal return policy called the “Twice As Nice Guarantee.”

#4 Stew Leonard's

There are only two Stew Leonard's locations in Jersey. You'll find them in Paramus and Clifton.

I've been to Stew Leonard's once, and it had a very peaceful hometown market feel.

USA Today's readers feel the same way.

Stew Leonard's is now known as the world's largest dairy store as well as a great grocer offering meats, fish, produce, baked goods, cheese, and wine.

#2 The Fresh Market

While The Fresh Market only has two New Jersey locations, it's still wildly popular.

You won't find a produce selection better than The Fresh Market.

USA Today wrote:

The original Fresh Market was inspired by the food markets of Europe — a place where shoppers could have a more intimate and personalized experience than the warehouse-style supermarkets of the time.

What is the best grocery store in America?

Sadly, the most popular grocery store in the U.S. doesn't operate in New Jersey.

They are primarily in the Midwest and are all about customer service.

Hy-Vee's slogan is "a helpful smile in every aisle."

According to USA Today:

Hy-Vee works with farmers to provide locally grown fruits and vegetables, and many of the locations offer food counters with colossal salad bars and items like meatloaf, Asian food, pizza, and fried chicken.

These grocery stores also get high praise.