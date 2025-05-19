Looking to try something a little different this summer?

How about glamping?

You may have heard the term before, but aren't quite sure exactly what it means.

Simply put, it's luxury camping.

Instead of roughing it with a sleeping bag on the ground, you get a comfortable mattress.

Instead of sweating through the night, you enjoy air conditioning.

And rather than going without running water, you have full access to a bathroom and shower.

Sound fun?

USA Today is out with a list of the 10 best glamping spots in the United States for 2025, and a place in New Jersey ranks #6 on the list.

And it's located right in Ocean County!

Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa at Six Flags Wild Safari is voted one of the top 10 best glamping destinations in America.

Here's what USA Today had to say about Savannah Sunset Resort and Spa:

You'll be transported out of New Jersey and into Africa at Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa, set in a 350-acre safari park that's home to 1,200 animals from six continents. When you're not out meeting giraffes, you can relax in an air-conditioned glamping suite with king-sized beds and West African decor, or hop over to the amusement park for a roller coaster ride or two. There are glamping suites for couples as well as larger ones for families.

Reservations are available now through November 2nd!

