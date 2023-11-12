There is nothing better than gathering up the family for a wonderful meal at a great New Jersey diner. And now a major publication has named their choice for the best family diner in our state.

The Garden State, as we all know, could have just as easily been nicknamed the Diner State. After all, we probably have more diners than we do gardens anyway.

We all want to enjoy the diner experience as much as we can in New Jersey, and that's why we took particular notice when a major publication named what they thought the best family diner in New Jersey was.

The well-respected site Family Minded chose a diner in Harrison as the best family diner in the Garden State.

Tops Diner is no stranger to getting honors on a national scale. They have been named the best diner overall in the state a number of times, and this accolade is just one more to add to the list.

So, there must be something about this legendary place that puts it head and shoulders above the rest of the diners in the place that is known as the diner capital of the world.

And when it comes to your family, there is no compromise. You're going to have to try one that is being called the best.

This great diner is located at 500 Passaic Ave in Harrison. They have been around for over 80 years, so you know they must know the secret to being the best diner around.

