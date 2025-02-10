Here in New Jersey, we love our food.

One of the many benefits of living here is our proximity to New York and Philadelphia.

Get our free mobile app

Because of this, fantastic flavors have crossed the border, and we're never more than a short trip on the Parkway from fine cuisine of any kind.

Whether you're looking for the best Italian in the state or the coziest spot to enjoy a glass of wine by the fire, we've got you covered.

There is never a shortage of options here.

I've always felt that the food at a restaurant is a massive factor in the overall dining experience, but other elements make it perfect.

Photo by Adrien Olichon on Unsplash Photo by Adrien Olichon on Unsplash loading...

The atmosphere is key. A perfect meal with the best company is made even better with a background that enhances the moment.

I think a restaurant's ambiance works only depending on your mood.

For example, if it's summer at the Shore and you're with friends, a beach bar with your typical grill items will probably do just fine.

After all, are we really going to a beach bar for the food?

What if you're going out with someone for the first time and looking to make a romantic connection?

Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash Photo by Priscilla Du Preez 🇨🇦 on Unsplash loading...

Where is the best restaurant in New Jersey to bring someone on a first date?

Lifestyle website Lovefood crisscrossed the United States to find the best date night restaurant in every state.

How did they make these critical decisions?

According to the author:

Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team. They're also regularly checked and updated.

In my opinion, New Jersey's selection is spot on.

The food looks as good as it tastes, and the atmosphere is upscale and trendy, making it perfect to get to know someone.

ALSO READ: The Best Chinese Restaurant in America is in New Jersey

How cool is this bar?

Imagine this ambiance while you dine with that special someone.

Here's what Lovefood had to say about elements in Princeton.

Run by chef Scott Anderson, elements in Princeton is a very special place to dine at. With a focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients, the indulgent chef's menu features wild king salmon and rib-eye with cheesy, garlicky aligot potatoes. There's also a more affordable five-course tasting menu showcasing the seasonality of the ingredients.