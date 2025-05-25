Texas Style Brisket and Turkey Breast, Carolina Style Pulled Pork, Alabama Style Chicken, Pork Spare Ribs, Mac & Cheese, Collard Greens, Country Style Potato Salad.

Is your mouth watering yet?

How about some Banana Pudding or Cookies & Cream Ice Box Cake for dessert?

YUM!!

Lovefood is out with a list of the best BBQ places in America for 2025, with one from each state.

There's a place in Somerset County that was recently named the best in New Jersey - and in a state with so many incredible places to choose from, that's a huge honor.

New Jersey BBQ Spot Named Among The Best In America Is A Must-Visit This Spring and Summer

Red White & Que Smokehouse Named Best Barbeque Restaurant in New Jersey

Red White & Cue is located at 150 US-22 in Green Brook.

Get ready to enjoy all the deliciousness this place is serving up!

Here's what Lovefood had to say about New Jersey's top pick:

"Run by a former marine, Red White & Que Smokehouse gets its fair share of great reviews, and it even featured on Food Network's Guy’s Big Project. Highlights include the bark on the beef brisket, the soft, succulent ribs, and the pastrami sandwich, stuffed with thick slices of meat. Don't skip out on the sides, which are all made fresh daily; choose between vinegar slaw, smoked baked beans, and potato salad."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red White & Que Smokehouse (@redwhiteandquesmokehouse)

Put Red White & Cue in Green Book on your spring and summer BBQ bucket list!

