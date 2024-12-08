Feeling itchy?

This information will likely make your skin crawl, especially in New Jersey.

Bed bugs are wingless parasites that look like oval apple seeds.

They're brownish and feed exclusively on the blood of warm-blooded hosts. Aren't we lucky?

They hide well in tiny spaces, such as cracks and crevices in furniture, mattresses, and baseboards.

These little buggers are stealthy and difficult to spot during the daytime since they only show up to feed at night.

A bite from a bed bug takes around fifteen minutes to inflict any feeling of pain, but once it does, you'll see red rashes on the skin that are itchy.

Luckily, bed bugs don't carry diseases. That said, people can get nervous and disgusted by the presence of others around them.

How do people get bed bugs?

You're more likely to get bed bugs if you're constantly on the move.

Should you travel, for instance, bedbugs are liable to find their way into your luggage or clothes from a hotel room or other public settings.

They can enter your home through furniture like second-hand chairs, dressers, and other fixtures.

How do you avoid getting bed bugs?

One way is to check for them and check often, especially when staying at hotels.

Remember to check the bed and couches, avoid placing any of your bags on the ground or a bed, and wash your clothes immediately upon returning home.

When purchasing second-hand furniture, inspect it before taking it into your house.

What do you do if you find bed bugs?

If you suspect bed bugs, there's no reason to panic.

First, clean and wash your bedding with hot water.

For worse infestations, call an exterminator. They use heat and sprays to remove all the bugs permanently.

Where are New Jersey's bed bugs coming from? Take a look.