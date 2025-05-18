You Voted For New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Downtown Areas
There are many beautiful downtowns in New Jersey, and state residents have named the most beautiful in New Jersey.
The Most Beautiful Downtown In New Jersey
It isn't easy to narrow down the most beautiful downtown areas in New Jersey. There are so many to choose from.
We thought it would be fun and interesting to try by asking New Jersey residents to pick the town they thought had the most beautiful downtown.
So, we asked on several social media platforms and my radio show, and the votes poured in.
The Top 5 New Jersey Downtown Areas
We were happy to see that all parts of the Garden State were represented in the voting, and we quickly determined we'd have to come up with a top 5 since so many towns were being singled out.
There were instantly two front-runners. To our surprise, neither was in a town at the Jersey Shore.
During the early voting, Red Bank and Princeton were running away with it, but as the voting continued, the tally got closer.
Which New Jersey Towns Have The Best Downtowns
We thought the final results were impressive, and we want to share the top 5 with you. According to you, these are the top 5 most beautiful downtown areas in New Jersey
#5 Frenchtown - Often underrated but always spectacular. We love that Frenchtown made the top 5.
#4 Summit - Another amazing town with a super-cute downtown.
#3 Red Bank - The charm of a small-town downtown with the sophistication of a big city.
#2 Cape May - The only thing surprising about this entry is it isn't #1.
#1 Princeton - One of New Jersey's most famous towns, and one of the nicest downtowns you'll ever experience.
If you love the quaintness of a charming downtown, this could be your bucket list for 2025.
