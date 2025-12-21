There are few things that New Jersey residents are more proud of than our beaches and beach towns. Did any of them make the list of the most beautiful in America?

Are Any New Jersey Towns Among The Most Beautiful Beach Towns In America?

We take pride in our amazing New Jersey beach towns and want to see them receive the recognition they deserve.

The Jersey Shore is a major summer destination worldwide, so you'd expect the Garden State to be well represented on Love Exploring's list of America's most beautiful beach towns.

Photo by katie manning on Unsplash

Cape May usually makes lists like this consistently, but there are so many other beach towns like Avalon, Point Pleasant Beach, Sandy Hook, and Spring Lake that deserve the honor as well.

The Best Beach Towns In America

Here are some of the legendary beach towns that made the list. Kennebunkport, Maine, is on the list, as is Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, and Clearwater, Florida.

Clearly, the competition is stiff, and the bar is high. So, did any New Jersey beach town crack this exclusive list?

Photo by Ryan Stone on Unsplash

There is good news and bad news. The good news is that one New Jersey town made the list. The bad news is that only one New Jersey town made the list.

If you had your money on Cape May, you're a winner. The beloved town landed at # 18 on the list. Good news for Cape May, but bad news for all the other deserving New Jersey beach towns.

New Jersey's Top 10 Beach Towns Gallery Credit: Lou Russo