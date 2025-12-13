New Jersey beaches took a blow to their ego when a recent list of the top 15 beaches in America was published.

Did Any New Jersey Beaches Make The List Of The Best Beaches In America?

This is not going to be an article about the list of beaches named the top beaches in America in a recent report published by Conde Nast Traveler.

It's going to be an article about some of the beaches that were not named to this esteemed list by this well-respected travel site.

When I saw there was a list of the 15 best beaches in America, I never questioned whether a New Jersey beach would be on it; I simply questioned which one?

No New Jersey Beaches Are On The List Of The Country's Best Beaches

The answer is, there are exactly zero New Jersey beaches on the list. While I concede that the beaches on the list are stunning, I still have to stick up for my beloved Garden State beaches.

Beaches like Siesta Beach, Florida, Hapuna Beach State Park, and Pensacola Beach, Florida, are hard to compete with. I'd put Point Pleasant Beach, Island Beach State Park, or Cape May Beach up against them any day.

This time around, New Jersey got snubbed on the best beaches list, but there will always be another time.

Maybe this means there might finally be a parking spot for you this coming summer, but don't hold your breath.

