One Legendary New Jersey Beach Town Is Among The Best In America

Of all the great beach towns in New Jersey, only one made a recent list of America's best beach towns.

It's hard to believe that New Jersey, with amazing beach towns up and down the coast, could only have one of them show up in America's Top 33 Beach Towns.

One New Jersey Town Makes America's Best Beach Towns List

But, according to Love Exploring, only one did. Having said that, with so many beach towns in America, New Jersey residents should be proud to have a representative on the exclusive list.

And we're well aware that this particular travel website does outstanding work, so we're going to count our blessings that our beloved Cape May is among America's best beach towns.

Cape May finds itself among the greatest beach towns in America on this list along with Siesta Key, Florida, Nags Head, North Carolina, and Hilton Head South Carolina.

Which Town Is The Top Beach Town In America?

The top beach town in America on their list is a gorgeous place called Stonington, Maine.

Cape May landed at #18 on the list, and the pristine beach and the stunning Victorian homes were some of the main reasons the town found itself on the list.

Cape May is one of the most celebrated towns in New Jersey and now can add "one of the best beach towns" to its resume.

A visit to Cape May is a great idea any time of year, but if you love the beach, you have to get there this summer. Put it on your bucket list.

