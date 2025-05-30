New Jersey is home to 126 miles of beautiful beaches, from Sandy Hook all the way down to Cape May, and everywhere in between.

And now, one of those beloved New Jersey beaches has been named among the most beautiful in America!

While it's no surprise that a New Jersey beach would make the list, it's always great to see the Garden State getting the recognition it deserves.

Conde Nast Traveler named 29 of the best beaches in the United States, and yes, a New Jersey beach made the list, but which one?

It's difficult to pick! They're all so beautiful!

And we all have our favorite go-to spot.

Whether it's a beloved beach from childhood or a place we've come to love over the years, New Jersey beaches hold a special place in our hearts.

Cape May Named One Of The Most Beautiful Beaches In America

Here's what Conde Nast Traveler had to say about Cape May:

"There’s lots to love about Cape May, all the way at the very tip of the Parkway: A perfect marriage of charm and history, the town’s historic Victorian district, and miles of intricate, candy-colored manses make for prime early-morning-stroll viewing. The tiny peninsula also offers some of the best birdwatching in the country—and, from March to December, fantastic whale watching."

Plan your visit this summer!

