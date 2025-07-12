Baseball is part of the fabric of society in New Jersey, and many legendary baseball players were born in the Garden State.

New Jersey's Favorite Baseball Teams

New Jersey is a unique baseball state. We have fans of several local teams and others from the opposite side of the country.

Of course, the Garden State is loaded with fans of the New York Mets, the New York Yankees, and the Philadelphia Phillies. They are our local teams.

But New Jersey is also home to old-school fans of the Giants and Dodgers. Both teams were formerly based in our area but now reside in California.

Famous Baseball Players Born In New Jersey

And there are many Garden State residents with strong ties to Florida, so the Marlins and Rays are well-represented in the Garden State.

New Jersey has produced some of the best baseball players in the history of the game, and we thought it would be fun to spotlight some of the most famous baseball players who were born in the Garden State.

Here are some of the most famous baseball players in the history of the game who were born in New Jersey.

Let's start by reminding everyone how much we love Yogi Berra. Just remember that he lived in New Jersey, but was born in St. Louis, Missouri.

Here are the three New Jersey-born baseball stars we think top the list for most popular. See if you agree.

#1 Derek Jeter - one of the great Yankees of all time. He was born in Pequannock.

#2 Mile Trout - he is in the conversation as one of the best players of his generation, and he was born in Vineland.

#3 (T) Al Leiter - the former Yankee and Mets pitcher was born in Toms River and is a fan favorite for both teams.

#3 (T) Todd Frazier - also a former Yankee and Met. He was also on the Toms River Little League team that won the Little League World Series in 1998.

There were many very good New Jersey-born baseball players we had to leave off our top 3, like Don Newcombe, Sean Casey, and Zac Gallen, just to name a few.

