Looking for a fun night out with friends?

Well, apparently, this is where you need to go for a good time.

There's a bar in New Jersey that was recently named the "most fun" bar in the Garden State.

Get our free mobile app

I guess it all depends on what you're in the mood for, right?

If you're looking for a more relaxed night out? This may not be the place to go, but if you're looking to party hard, the "wildest, most fun bar" in New Jersey has been named by Thrillist.

So what's considered the "most fun" bar in New Jersey?

CANVA CANVA loading...

Read More: Enjoy Wine Tasting At These Beautiful New Jersey Wineries

It's the place where drafts start at 50 cents tomorrow night at 8 pm for "Beat the Clock" and increase 25 cents every hour!

They also have live bands, DJs, country line dancing, and Monday Night Football where fantasy leagues and fan clubs are welcome.

This Popular New Jersey Bar Named The 'Most Fun' In The State



View this profile on Instagram Bar Anticipation (@baranticipation) • Instagram photos and videos

Bar Anticipation, known as "Bar A," in Lake Como is named the "most fun" bar in New Jersey, according to Thrillist.

Here's what they had to say...

It's a race against time to have as much fun as possible... which is actually a pretty apt metaphor for Bar A's entire operation. Every second you spend at Bar A, the stakes are raised. The longer you linger, the more you'll like it. And the more you like it, the more your body will pay the price the next day. Because you never beat the clock, friends. The clock beats you.

Now here are some of the best dive bars in New Jersey.

Is your favorite on the list?

NJ's Top 25 Dive Bars According To Locals There's Nothing Quite Like A Real New Jersesy Dive Bar, And These Are Some Of The Best In The State Gallery Credit: Doug Buehler