Legendary Bakery To Close One Of Its New Jersey Locations This Month
This beloved bakery, a fixture in the community for decades in South Philly and the South Jersey area, has announced the closure of one of its South Jersey locations this month.
The news comes as a big surprise, leaving many on Facebook saddened to hear about the upcoming closure.
"Nooooooooooooooo."
"I’m heartbroken. I’ll have to stop in this weekend to get my fix."
"So sad to hear this! Wishing you the best."
"So sad to see this. One of my favorite places. Wish you all the best."
"Wishing you all the best. This is a huge loss for the community."
This bakery has the most delicious freshly-baked rolls.
Everything is so good.
From the stromboli to the roast pork sandwiches, you can't go wrong with anything on the menu.
Cacia's Bakery in Blackwood is Closing
Owners Sam and Karen Cacia confirmed the upcoming closure in a recent Facebook post.
"This decision was not made lightly, and we want to extend our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering loyalty and support throughout the years."
The Blackwood location (1010 Black Horse Pike) will close on May 12th.
